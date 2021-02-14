Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

