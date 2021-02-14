EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.92 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00010564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $4.92 billion and $7.80 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,045,749 coins and its circulating supply is 950,545,338 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.