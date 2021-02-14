Eos Management L.P. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

