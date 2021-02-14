eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,771.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $19,771.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.