Equal Price Hits $0.0005 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Equal has a total market cap of $162,416.95 and approximately $700.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00069155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00971383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.36 or 0.05191226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

