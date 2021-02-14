Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.78% of Equinix worth $499,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $709.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $717.75 and a 200-day moving average of $747.11. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

