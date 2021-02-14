Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

