Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the January 14th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EQD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 402,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,204. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

