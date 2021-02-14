Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 1,974,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 737,508 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $33,801,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equity Residential by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.