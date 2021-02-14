Ergo Reaches Market Cap of $61.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and $1.01 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.78 or 0.03790399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.00451204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.77 or 0.01433848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00556520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00478876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00349521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,487,700 coins and its circulating supply is 28,183,978 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

