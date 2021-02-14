ESBC (ESBC) Trading Up 19.2% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $580,388.40 and approximately $166,466.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,089,670 coins and its circulating supply is 25,814,493 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

