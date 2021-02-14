Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 183,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 586,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GMBL opened at $15.00 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

