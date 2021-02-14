Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Hits $7.11 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 74.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $215,802.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 573.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.