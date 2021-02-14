Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 608.1 days.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$31.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.