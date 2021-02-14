ethArt (ARTE) Market Capitalization Hits $9.89 Million

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded up 279.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, ethArt has traded 1,252.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ethArt has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ethArt token can now be bought for about $34.43 or 0.00070719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.00977075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051081 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.22 or 0.05160767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ethArt Token Profile

ethArt (CRYPTO:ARTE) is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

