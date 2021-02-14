Etherparty Hits One Day Volume of $42,333.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $681,183.08 and approximately $42,333.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.