Etherparty Market Cap Hits $681,183.08 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Etherparty has a market cap of $681,183.08 and $42,333.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

