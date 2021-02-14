ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading 51.3% Lower Over Last Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 41.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $31,195.96 and $189.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

