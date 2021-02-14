EUNO (EUNO) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,655.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. EUNO has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $20,655.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.00916305 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,119,795,567 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

