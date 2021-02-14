EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0015

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $20,513.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.00992192 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 125.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,119,185,762 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.