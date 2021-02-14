EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $10.06 on Friday. EuroDry has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

