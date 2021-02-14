Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Euroseas alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 340.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Euroseas worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 267,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.88. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.