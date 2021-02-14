Evedo (EVED) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.89 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $2.22 million and $9.89 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

