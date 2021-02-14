Evedo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.33 or 0.00922453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049828 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.29 or 0.04969573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

