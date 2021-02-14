EvenCoin One Day Volume Tops $98,128.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $101,066.75 and approximately $98,128.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

