EventChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,401.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $26,401.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 136.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00909885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049653 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.46 or 0.05036322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.