Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 38.3% in January

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 141,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,073. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

