Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Everbridge worth $24,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.66 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $382,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.