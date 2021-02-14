Everipedia (IQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.50 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $64.60 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00274457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097475 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,257.29 or 0.90742932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,893,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,243,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

