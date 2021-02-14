Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.68 ($32.56).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €27.72 ($32.61) on Friday. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.13 and a 200-day moving average of €24.64.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

