Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.19% of Exact Sciences worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

