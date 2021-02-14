Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$29.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

