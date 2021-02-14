ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.15 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $865,114.32 and approximately $12,027.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00275465 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063554 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

