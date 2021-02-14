Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

