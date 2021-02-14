Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Exelon by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

