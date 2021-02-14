EXMO Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $1.87 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 276.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.