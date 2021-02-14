EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $75,735.88 and approximately $36,939.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.86 or 0.00980511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.55 or 0.05207535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.