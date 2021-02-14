Expanse Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $107,108.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,865.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.07 or 0.03698035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00439331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.26 or 0.01408462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00525261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.04 or 0.00476892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00329798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.