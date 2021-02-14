Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,351 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 80,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.