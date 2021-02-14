Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

