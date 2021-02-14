Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,171,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Exxon Mobil worth $584,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

