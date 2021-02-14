Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.