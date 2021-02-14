Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,643.38

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $312,643.38 and $1,181.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00881654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.25 or 0.04890033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.