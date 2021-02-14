Falconswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.40 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. One Falconswap token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $2.40 million worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.27 or 0.00928316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.45 or 0.05002235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Falconswap Token Profile

FSW is a token. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 tokens. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

Falconswap Token Trading

Falconswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

