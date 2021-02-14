FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2.96 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

