Fantom (FTM) Price Up 38% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $445.01 million and approximately $47.44 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.00977075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051081 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.22 or 0.05160767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

