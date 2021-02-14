Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

