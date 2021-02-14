FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FAT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 608,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

