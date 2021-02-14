Feathercoin Market Cap Hits $11.22 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010663 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

