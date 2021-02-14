Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes comprises 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Federated Hermes worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.